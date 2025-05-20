Dalot, Zirkzee, Yoro return to training ahead of Europa League final

Manchester United’s Portuguese defender #20 Diogo Dalot arrives to speak to the press in the mixed zone at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on May 14, 2025 during a media day ahead of their UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur. The UEFA Europa League final will take place on May 21 in Bilbao. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Manchester United received a fitness boost on the eve of the Europa League final as Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro all returned to training on Tuesday.

Ruben Amorim’s side are preparing to face Tottenham in an all-English Europa League showpiece in Bilbao on Wednesday.

Zirkzee had been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury at Newcastle in April, but the Dutch striker could be available after missing United’s last eight games in all competitions.

Portugal full-back Dalot has been absent for six matches due to a calf problem, while French defender Yoro sat out last Friday’s 1-0 loss at Chelsea with a foot issue.

While that trio were able to train with their team-mates at Carrington on Tuesday, there was still no sign of Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who has been sidelined with an undisclosed problem for the last three games.

United face Tottenham at the San Mames stadium looking to salvage a wretched domestic campaign by winning the first trophy of Amorim’s reign.

Amorim, who replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag in November, has presided over United’s slump to 16th place in the Premier League — just one point above 17th-placed Tottenham.

As well ending the season with silverware, United would secure a lucrative place in next season’s Champions League if they beat Tottenham.

AFP