Customs foils N3bn drug smuggling attempt at Apapa Port

By Godwin Oritse

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a shipment of prohibited pharmaceuticals and other contraband goods with an estimated duty paid value (DPV) of N3.2 billion.

The shipment smuggled into the country through the Lagos Port Complex, was uncovered following an enforcement operations, while three suspects have been arrested in connection with the seizures.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos, yesterday, Customs Area Comptroller, Mr. Babatunde Olomu, said the seizures were a result of joint efforts by the NCS and other national and international security agencies.

He stated: “This command is not sacrificing compliance on the altar of trade facilitation.

“Consequently, as a result of our painstaking efforts, we recently uncovered six more containers laden with prohibited items, mostly unregistered pharmaceuticals. Other items in the seized containers are cosmetics, used clothing, and two vehicles illegally imported into the country. These seizures are worth a total DPV of N3.2 billion.

“While we facilitate trade, collect revenue for government, the NCS owes the Nigerian people the duty of protecting them from dangerous imports that are injurious to their health and wellbeing,” Olomu said.

On arrests made so far, Olomu disclosed: “Three suspects have been arrested in connection with these seizures and are at various stages of interrogation to face the full wrath of the law.

“Interestingly, these containers were intercepted as a result of international collaboration as well as local networking with officers and men of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).”

According to Comptroller Olomu, the seizures fall into three main categories: namely A 40-foot container (No. SUDU 8685733) was found to contain 1,698 cartons of RTPL CSC cough syrup with codeine, concealed in 202 packages of water closets.

Another 40-foot container (No. MRSU 4846204) contained 1,690 cartons of codeine syrup, also hidden inside toilet seats.

Other intercepted consignments include: Container No. ONEU 1153150 (40FT) carrying 1,584 packages of Globatin anti-marks and 30g Clobetasol cream, falsely declared as truck tyres.

He disclosed that the command had crossed the N1 trillion revenue mark before the end of May. “We have so far generated a total of N1.094 trillion as of 21 May 2025,” he said.

“This collection confirms our trajectory and laudable antecedent of meeting and surpassing our target. Like we’ve done before, we are ready to do better this year,” he added.