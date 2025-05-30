Customs confiscates 1,577 jerry cans of smuggled petrol

Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Hussaine Ejibunu addressing Newsmen yesterday on the seizure of 1,577 Jerry Cans of petrol seized from smugglers within the South Western part of the country.

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), through its Operations Whirlwind Unit, has seized a total of 1,577 jerry cans of smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, valued at ₦39.4 million.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos on Friday, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs and National Coordinator of the Unit, Mr. Hussaine Ejibunu, who represented the Comptroller General of Customs, disclosed that the seizure was made across multiple border flashpoints, including Ilaro, Imeko, Badagry, Owode, and Ajilete. According to him, investigations confirmed that the fuel was intended for illegal export to neighboring countries.

Ejibunu also said that the Service’s commitment to combating smuggling, stating, “There will be no safe haven or hiding place for smugglers and economic saboteurs. We will continue to disrupt their illegal operations and reduce them to the barest minimum.”

He explained that the confiscated PMS, totaling 39,425 liters (each jerry can containing 25 liters), was intercepted along with eight vehicles used in transporting the fuel. The duty-paid value of the petrol was estimated at ₦39.4 million, while the vehicles were valued at ₦24 million — bringing the total worth of the seized assets to ₦63.4 million.

Ejibunu stated that, under the directive of Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi, the seized fuel will be auctioned immediately.

He commended key stakeholders who supported the operation. “I want to express our appreciation to our strategic partners — the Office of the Attorney General and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Lagos Zonal Office — for their unwavering support. This success would not have been possible without their collaboration,” he said.

Similarly, Mr. Patrick Musa, Assistant Director at the Lagos office of NMDPRA, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to partnering with the Customs Service to combat economic sabotage. “We will continue to support the Customs until these economic saboteurs are completely dismantled,” Musa stated.

Vanguard News