Customs CG Adeniyi commissions refurbished school, health centre at Sagbokoji

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The people of Sagbokoji, an island community in Anuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, received cares from the Nigeria Customs Service, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, Customs Cares.

It was a joyful day for the islanders, pupils and workers as Local Authority Nursery and Primary School, and Sagbokoji Primary Health Centre refurbished by the Nigeria Customs Service were commissioned by the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, amidst funfair.

Apart from the refurbishment of the primary school and the health centre, the Customs Cares also donated textbooks, bags and writing materials to the pupils and various health equipment and drugs to the health centre.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Valentine Oluseyi Buraimoh, appreciated the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, and his management for the gesture – renovation of the school and health centre and also donation of books, health equipment etc.

“This is the first that the uniform men are doing this kind of CSR in our local government. I am elevated, proud and happy for this gesture. I want to appreciate the Comptroller General of Customs and his entire management for this gesture. I thank you for renovating our school and health centre and the donations. We are grateful for considering Anuwo Odofin and Apapa,” the Chairman said

He presented a plague and a letter of appreciation to the Comptroller General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi.

Speaking, the Baale of Sagbokoji, Alhaji Mohammed Adio Yusuf, thanked and appreciated the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for rehabilitation which has demonstrated his love and commitment to education.

As Oliver Twist would always ask for more, the royal father appealed to the Comptroller General of Customs to extend such gesture to other communities on the island, pointing out that these communities lack a lot of social amenities.

Rounding up, the traditional ruler appealed to the Comptroller General of Customs to consider youths from the island for job opportunities in the Service.

Performing the opening of the refurbished projects, the Comptroller General of Customs, Adeniyi, apologized to the royal father, the Council Chairman, other guests and pupils for coming late and explained that it was due to other engagements at Apapa.

Tracing the history of the school, Adeniyi said it established by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while he was governor of Lagos 20 years, saying it was gratifying that an agency under him has come to upgrade its standard and infrastructure.

The Customs boss informed that the Service has engaged in a wider consultation with the host community and management of the school before arriving at the rehabilitation of both the school and the health centre.

He noted that the projects – education and healthcare – are one of cores of mandate of the Customs Cares, pointing out that the Service had bought exercise books, writing materials and bags to be distributed to all the pupils.

The Customs boss maintained that this renovation was the first step taken to enter into a partnership with the community as though “their demands were many but what we are doing in the school is just the beginning.”

He expressed concern for an establishment of a junior secondary school on the island as demanded, assuring the islanders that the Service would key in into provision of a junior secondary school through advocacy to the government.

“We can’t provide everything. We will join in the advocacy for provision of other amenities by the government for the community,” said Adeniyi, who appealed to the students to make use of the facilities very well with an assurance that more will come their ways.

The Comptroller General of Customs, who was accompanied by the Coordinator of Zone A, Assistant Comptroller General Orbih, Customs Area Controllers of Apapa and Tin Can Commands, Babatunde Olomu and Frank Onyeka, and other officials, thanked collaborators for their support over the projects.