Cultism, ‘yahoo yahoo’, social media abuse cause for UTME failures – Obadeyi

By Evelyn Usman

South West Secretary of the Police Campaign Against Cultism And Other Vices, POCACOV, Prince Gbemisola Obadeyi, has attributed the recent failure of 1.5 million candidates in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, to cultism, internet fraud otherwise known as Yahoo Yahoo, and social media abuse.

Obadeyi lamented that these vices had become a major distraction to students, leading to poor academic performance and a lack of focus on their studies.

|In a statement issued and signed by him, he described cultism in Nigeria as a prevalent problem, particularly within educational institutions, characterised by rituals, secrecy, and sometimes violent initiation processes, adding that students involved in cult activities prioritise their allegiance over academic responsibilities, resulting in poor performance.

He said : “Among the myriad factors contributing to academic underperformance, three prominent issues stand out: cultism, Yahoo Yahoo and social media abuse. These phenomena are intricately linked, creating an environment that undermines the dedication and concentration necessary for academic success.

“ Cult clashes can create a hostile environment on university campuses, discouraging students from focusing on their studies and ultimately affecting their exam preparation and performance.

The prevalence of cultism also contributes to lower retention rates within institutions, with students who become involved in these groups often dropping out of school due to expulsion or the desire to leave the dangerous environment, further increasing candidate failure statistics in UTME”

.Obadeyi also highlighted the dangers of internet fraud, noting that young individuals drawn to quick wealth often abandon their studies. “The pursuit of internet fraud requires extensive time investment in learning deceptive techniques and locating potential victims,” he said. This leads to limited time and poor focus on studying for critical examinations like the UTME.”

He added that those caught in cybercrime face legal repercussions, including arrest and imprisonment, which can halt their educational progress and stigmatise them.

Regarding social media, Obadeyi described it as a double-edged sword., noting that “while it provides valuable platforms for learning and connection, it also poses serious risks to academic performance”.

To address these issues, Obadeyi advocated for a multi-faceted approach that would incorporate educational reforms, awareness campaigns, and support systems for students.

“Educational institutions, government bodies, and parents must work collaboratively to provide an environment that promotes academic excellence, ethical behavior, and healthy social interactions. “Only through collective efforts can we hope to curb these detrimental trends and improve students’ chances of success in academic examinations like the UTME, ultimately fostering a generation equipped for future challenges”, he emphasized.