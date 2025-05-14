Cultism, social media abuse cause for UTME failures — POCACOV

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS— THE South West Secretary of the Police Campaign Against Cultism And Other Vices, POCACOV, Prince Gbemisola Obadeyi, has attributed the recent failure of 1.5 million candidates in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, to cultism, internet, fraud, otherwise known as Yahoo Yahoo, and social media abuse.

Obadeyi lamented that these vices had become a major distraction to students, leading to poor academic performance and a lack of focus on their studies.

The POCACOV scribe, in a statement, described cultism in Nigeria as a prevalent problem.

He said: “Among the myriad factors contributing to academic underperformance, three prominent issues stand out: cultism, Yahoo Yahoo and social media abuse. These phenomena are intricately linked, creating an environment that undermines the dedication and concentration necessary for academic success.

“Cult clashes can create a hostile environment on university campuses, discouraging students from focusing on their studies and ultimately affecting their exam preparation and performance. “The prevalence of cultism also contributes to lower retention rates within institutions, with students who become involved in these groups often dropping out of school due to expulsion or the desire to leave the dangerous environment, further increasing candidate failure statistics in UTME”