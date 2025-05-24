Cubana Chief Priest kneels before VP Shettima, stirs online backlash

By Precious Osadebe

A viral photo of Nigerian socialite and entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, kneeling before Vice President Kashim Shettima has stirred widespread reactions across social media.

The image, captured during a recent courtesy visit, shows Cubana Chief Priest kneeling to greet the Vice President, who remained seated. The gesture quickly became a trending topic, dividing opinions online.

Earlier this week, Cubana Chief Priest was also seen with singer Davido during a visit to Senate President Godswill Akpabio in Abuja.

On Saturday, Cubana Chief Priest shared a video from his meeting with Shettima on his Instagram page, captioning it: “002 Naija officialskm, Na my papa be this. Federal Government.” He also posted the now-viral photo of himself kneeling, simply captioned: “Papa”.

While some praised the act as a sign of respect, others criticised it as excessive and sycophantic, igniting a heated debate among Nigerians.

One social media user, DrOzitababy, commented: “Cubana Chief Priest kneeling before Shettima is part of what these people have planned for years. He went to beg because his business is under attack and risks permanent shutdown by the very government he is loyal to.

“Below is a leaked audio clip of Shettima, the current vice president, discussing how they will oppress the Igbo economically and otherwise. One day you will all realise there is no way forward in Nigeria except Biafra.”

Another user, Gold_Baiby, wrote: “Cubana Chief Priest kneeling for Nigeria’s VP means nothing. Respect should be given to who deserves it.”

Meanwhile, MoscoIbhas quipped said, “Cubana Chief Priest left the group chat.”

Another user, bros_aik added: “Dear young people, this is not how you hold your leaders accountable. Cubana Chief Priest is on his own here.”

@lincolnofficial, wrote: “If I can see further than others, is not because I’m wise but because I stand on a shoulder of a giant. Anything can happen when you’re in the presence of great men. Humility does it.”