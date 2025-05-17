Cubana Chief Priest acquires lavish private villa in Lekki’s Billionaires’ haven

Celebrity bartender and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has added another luxurious property to his impressive portfolio.

The businessman recently acquired a multi-million-naira private villa inside the exclusive Periwinkle Lifestyle Estate, Lekki Phase 1—dubbed The Billionaires’ Destination.”

Periwinkle Lifestyle Estate is one of Lagos’ most prestigious gated communities, known for housing high-net-worth individuals, top politicians, and business moguls.

The estate boasts state-of-the-art security, world-class amenities, and breathtaking waterfront views, making it a top choice for Nigeria’s elite.

Sources close to the celebrity reveal that Cubana Chief Priest’s new villa is a masterpiece of modern architecture, featuring a spacious living area, a private cinema, a gym, a swimming pool, and a lush garden. The property is said to reflect his flamboyant lifestyle and love for luxury.

Known for his extravagant parties and connections with A-list celebrities, Cubana Chief Priest has become a symbol of opulence in Nigeria’s entertainment scene. His latest acquisition further cements his status as one of the country’s most influential socialites.

Expressing joy over the latest achievement, the celebrity mixologist shared on social media, “This is just another milestone in my journey. God has been faithful, and I’m grateful for the blessings.”

This new villa adds to Cubana Chief Priest’s growing list of high-end properties across Nigeria. His investments in luxury real estate continue to showcase his business acumen beyond the nightlife industry.

As he settles into his new home, friends and fans are already anticipating another grand housewarming party—likely to be attended by Nigeria’s biggest stars.

The Periwinkle Lifestyle Estate has gained yet another high-profile resident, reinforcing its reputation as the ultimate address for Nigeria’s wealthiest.

Confirming the news, Tunde Olatunji, Managing Director of Periwinkle Condos said, “We are glad to have the Cubana Chief Priest as one of our Icon Profiles soon to be living in our prestigious estate; beautifully planned by our Visionaire Chairman, Dr. Chiedu A. Nweke, the Founder of Orange Island.”