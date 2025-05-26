CSO urges FCT Minister to address concerns over conduct of appointee

A civil society organization, the Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative (EUYI), has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Nyesom Wike, to look into concerns regarding the actions of the Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, Abdullahi Ango.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince, EUYI expressed reservations about recent developments surrounding the appointment of Comrade Solomon Adodo to the board of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

While not presenting verified evidence, the group urged the Minister to ensure that all appointees within the FCT administration are aligned with the broader objectives of the federal government and uphold standards of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

EUYI called for a review of the situation and appropriate administrative measures, if necessary, to maintain public trust and cohesion within the administration.

The group reaffirmed its confidence in the Minister’s leadership and commitment to good governance.