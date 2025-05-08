CSO to NBA: Investigate lawyers linked to Mele Kyari defamation campaign

A leading civil society organization, the Empowerment for Unemployment Youth Initiative (EUYI), has called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to investigate a group of lawyers allegedly involved in activities that could undermine the reputation of Engr. Mele Kyari, the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In a statement issued on May 8, 2025, during a press conference in Abuja, EUYI leaders, including Amb. Solomon Adodo (Pioneer National Coordinator), Comrade Danesi Momoh (National Coordinator), and Igwe Ude-umanta (National Secretary), expressed concerns about certain individuals who may have participated in public campaigns against Kyari.

The group pointed out that a rights organization, “Guardians of Democracy and the Rule of Law,” had made public statements regarding allegations involving Kyari. EUYI raised concerns that these actions might have been taken without due process or investigation, and called for a review of the motivations behind the protests and petitions directed at Kyari.

EUYI stated, “It is important that all claims and campaigns be based on verified facts and due process. We believe that any action that could tarnish someone’s reputation must be supported by evidence and pursued through proper channels.”

The civil society organization filed a formal complaint with the NBA, requesting a review of the individuals’ professional status and conduct. EUYI called for a full investigation into the activities of the group involved in the protests, including ensuring that all claims made are properly verified and supported by legal procedures.

“We are confident that the NBA will take the necessary steps to protect the integrity of the legal profession,” the group concluded.

EUYI expressed its trust that the NBA would conduct a thorough and impartial investigation and take any necessary steps to uphold the values of justice, fairness, and accountability in the legal profession.