Cristiano Ronaldo’s son makes Portugal debut in 4-1 win over Japan

Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior, made his first appearance for Portugal’s under-15 national team on Tuesday, coming off the bench in a 4-1 victory against Japan.

The 14-year-old forward, who currently plays for Al Nassr’s academy, was introduced in the 54th minute with Portugal already 3-0 up, courtesy of a hat trick by Braga’s Rafael Cabral.

Following the match, his father took to social media to express his pride: “Congratulations on your Portugal debut, son. Very proud of you.”

Parabéns pela estreia por @selecaoportugal, filho. Muito orgulho em ti! pic.twitter.com/BWbKDewDnZ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 13, 2025

The fixture marked the opening match for Portugal’s U15 side at the Vlatko Markovic international tournament in Croatia.

They are scheduled to face Greece on Wednesday and England on Friday, before wrapping up the tournament on Sunday against an opponent yet to be confirmed.

Vanguard News