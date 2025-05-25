Credit alerts put me in the mood but. . – Actress Sandra Ifudu

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising Nollywood actress and singer, Sandra Ifudu, has made it clear that while she values financial generosity, it doesn’t equate to winning her heart.

In a candid chat, Sandra acknowledged the undeniable appeal of money. “There are no two ways about it — credit alerts put me in the mood,” she admitted.

However, she was quick to draw a line between appreciation and affection. “I’m not saying money can buy my love. Absolutely not. Every woman loves to be pampered, and money does bring excitement. If you send me money, of course I’ll be happy and grateful. But if you’re not my type, nothing you do can make me date you. I’ll appreciate your kindness, but that doesn’t mean I’ll fall in love with you,” she explained.

Though music initially brought her into the spotlight, especially after her viral cover of Davido’s If, Sandra has focused more on acting in recent times. She followed up her music buzz with her own hit single, Audio Love, featuring Daddy Showkey and a cameo by Okon Lagos in the video. Her acting career has been gaining momentum, with commanding roles in films such as Flatmate’s Nightmares, When Men Cry, and several others, marking her steady rise in the Nollywood scene.