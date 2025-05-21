Court dismisses VeryDarkMan’s objection in Falana, Falz’ defamation suit

By Henry Ojelu

A Lagos High Court has dismissed the preliminary objections by social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), in the N1 billion defamation suit instituted against him by activist and lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, and his son, music artiste, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz.

Ruling on the objection, yesterday, Justice F. Azeez held that the application lacked merit and, consequently, awarded cost of N200,000 against VDM, N100,000 each in favour of Femi and Folarin Falana.

The judge also directed the defendant to immediately file his defence in the suit.

The Falanas are seeking redress over a video published by VDM on his Instagram page (@verydarkblackman) on September 24, 2024.

According to the claimants, the video was defamatory and injurious to their reputation, and they are each claiming N500 million in damages, bringing the total claim to N1 billion.

At the hearing, Femi Falana was represented by his lawyers, Ernest Olawanle and Femi Akinyemi, while his son, Folarin, was present in court.

VDM was absent but represented by his counsel, Marvin Omorogbe.

In their suits, the claimants alleged that VDM made libellous, scandalous and defamatory remarks targeting them in his video.

They are asking the court to declare the publication as defamatory and to issue a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, his agents, or any associates from making or distributing similar statements in the future.