Court awards N900m against El-Rufai, others for rights violations of Adara Elders

Malam Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has awarded N900 million in damages against former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and five others for the arbitrary arrest and detention of Adara community elders in 2019.

Justice Hauwa’u Buhari delivered the judgment on Tuesday in a case filed by Mr. Awemi Dio Maisamari and eight other Southern Kaduna Adara elders, who were unlawfully detained following the killing of their traditional ruler, Dr. Raphael Maiwada Galadima.

In her ruling, Justice Buhari dismissed preliminary objections filed by the respondents, who argued that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction and that the matter was a tort case rather than one involving fundamental human rights. The court found no merit in their objections and proceeded to judgment.

The court ordered N900 million in total compensation, with El-Rufai, sued in his personal capacity, found liable for personally ordering the arrests. An additional N10 million each in general and special damages was awarded against the Nigerian Police Force, the Inspector General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State.

Counsel for the applicants, Gloria Mabeiam Ballason Esq., who led S.A. Alkali Esq. and J.N. Buzun Esq., hailed the verdict as a landmark judgment against abuse of power and a reminder that public officials can be held accountable even after leaving office.

“This judgment is a watershed moment in the fight against executive lawlessness and the abuse of fundamental human rights. The case was filed after El-Rufai left office, which is why he was sued in his personal capacity,” Ballason stated.

The applicants were arbitrarily arrested during a town hall meeting convened by El-Rufai in 2019 after the abduction and killing of Dr. Galadima, the Adara monarch. At the meeting, El-Rufai reportedly directed police to arrest Maisamari, then president of the Adara Development Association, labeling him a “security threat” in Kajuru.

The nine Adara leaders, including a former commissioner and a retired police commissioner, were detained for months before being released upon the advice of the Attorney General, who found no evidence to justify their continued incarceration.

Legal representatives for the respondents declined to comment after the judgment.