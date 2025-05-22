Court admits videos as evidence in Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

File image of Nnamdi Kanu in court.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday admitted into evidence videos of Gen. T.Y. Danjuma, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi, in Nnamdi Kanu’s defence.

Justice James Omotosho admitted the flash drive containing the three separate videos in a flash drive as Exhibit PW-P and a certificate of compliance as Exhibit PWP-1.

The documents were admitted in evidence after Paul Erokoro, SAN, counsel for Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), tendered them from the bar and were not opposed by the Federal Government’s lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three videos were played in the open court, and the FG’s witness, an operative of the DSS identified as BBB, was cross-examined by Erokoro. (NAN)