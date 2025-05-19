Council of Obas: Ogbomoso, Ibadan mogajis reject Alaafin’s proposed permanent chairmanship

By Adeola Badru

The Mogajis of the Soun Ruling Houses in Ogbomoso have united in strong opposition to the proposed amendment to the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs Law, which sought to designate the Alaafin of Oyo as the permanent chairman.

The controversial amendment, currently under consideration by the Oyo State House of Assembly, has sparked significant debate among traditional rulers and stakeholders throughout the state.

In a joint statement on Monday, five prominent mogajis from Ogbomoso, Prince Olawuyi Itabiyi (Aburumaku), Prince Sikiru Oyeyiola (Gbagun), Prince Amos Olawole Olaoye (Laoye), Prince Samuel Oyebamiji Oyedeji (Bolanta), and Prince Stephen Ilufoye Layode (Odunaro), condemned the proposed legislation as “an affront to history and tradition”.

They stressed that making the Alaafin a permanent chairman undermined the historical evolution of the Yoruba traditional structure, particularly following the fall of the old Oyo Empire in 1837.

“History is clear: the Oyo supremacy ended with the destruction of Oyo-Ile by the Fulani invasion. What followed was a new historical order that saw other Yoruba towns like Ogbomoso and Ibadan rise to prominence,” they stated.

The mogajis pointed out that the current Oyo Kingdom, founded in 1875 by Prince Atiba, is distinct from the original Oyo Empire ruled by Alaafin Oranmiyan.

They also recalled that Ogbomoso and Ibadan historically provided refuge to migrating Oyos, highlighting Ogbomoso’s crucial role in halting the Fulani advance into core Yoruba land.

“The powers and glory of the old Oyo Empire are buried in Katunga. What exists today is a new kingdom, and hierarchy must reflect this post-1837 history,” they asserted.

Citing past legal victories, including a Supreme Court judgment in 1984 that awarded disputed land to Ogbomoso over Oyo, the Mogajis underscored the importance of Ogbomoso’s historical relevance.

They insisted on preserving the rotational leadership system, stating, “We reject any move to make the Alaafin the permanent chairman. Rotational leadership reflects fairness and historical accuracy.”

In a related development, the Ibadan Mogajis staged a protest at the Oyo State House of Assembly, vehemently rejecting the proposal to appoint the Alaafin as the permanent chairman of the Oyo Council of Obas.

Led by Mogaji Abass Oloko, the protest drew a sizeable crowd of supporters and featured passionate speeches emphasising the historical significance of the Olubadan in the state’s traditional hierarchy.

Unfortunately, the House of Assembly was not in session, preventing the mogajis from delivering their message directly to the lawmakers.

Mogaji Oloko articulated the group’s position, stating, “The Olubadan is a revered monarch, and his relevance cannot be underestimated.”

He called for a co-chairmanship arrangement that recognises the Olubadan’s influence and urged the state house of assembly to reconsider the legislation aimed at making the Alaafin the sole permanent chairman, warning that such a move could lead to unrest.

“This is totally uncalled for and can lead to a state of chaos,” he cautioned.

Oloko also appealed to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, underscoring the importance of maintaining peace and stability within the state.

“I urge our compassionate governor to intervene and prevent the Assembly from passing any law that may contribute to a breakdown of law and order in Oyo State,” he added.