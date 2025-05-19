Cost Cutting: Lagos multi-agency complex, revenue house ready by Sept 2025 – Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu

…Says Ile Pako Near Completion

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The administration of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed its commitment to complete the Multi-Storey Office Complex, the Lagos Revenue House (formerly known as Elephant House), and the reconstruction of Ile-Pako (Wooden Block) near the main entrance of the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja by September 2025.

This initiative aims to reduce the cost of premises rentals and accommodate all State Parastatals within the Secretariat vicinity.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, disclosed this during the ongoing ministerial briefing to mark the second-term achievements of Governor Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Olayinka noted that the Sanwo-Olu administration has been committed to completing projects inherited from past administrations in the state.

The Multi-Agency Building Project is a multi-storey structure comprising three blocks on a 2.01-hectare landmass:

Block B: 8 floors

Blocks A and C: 5 floors each

All three blocks feature penthouses for conferencing.

The first two floors of each block are dedicated to parking, while the upper floors are designed for office spaces.

Other features include:

Two elevators, staircases, reception lobbies, canteens, and kitchens for each block

Central air conditioning systems

A fully equipped powerhouse with accessories

Landscaped surroundings with covered drains, perimeter fencing, suspended milling arcades

Car park capacity for over 700 vehicles

The Lagos Revenue House is designed as a one-stop shop for revenue services. It will accommodate all revenue and tax-collecting agencies of the state under one roof in the Central Business District, Ikeja, near the State Secretariat.

Olayinka stated, “The project is over 70% completed and has generated employment for about 250 people in the state.” Agencies such as the Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) and others will operate from the complex, streamlining revenue generation through enhanced efficiency and synergy.

To further provide office spaces and a conducive work environment for Lagos State Government Staff, the administration began the reconstruction of Ile-Pako near the Secretariat.

The project comprises 53 offices across five floors (including four suspended floors).

Olayinka highlighted other key projects, including:

New Massey Children’s Hospital (Main Building & Multi-Level Car Park)

Psychiatric Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre, Ketu-Ejirin, Epe

Hostel Annexe at Lagos State College of Nursing, Igando, Alimosho L.G.A

Multi-Agency Office Complex, Alausa

Office Complex, Lecture Theatre (750 seating capacity), Tutorial Rooms, and Laboratory at Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu Campus

He emphasized that the Sanwo-Olu administration has made the restoration of public infrastructure a priority, with extensive renovations ongoing across ministries within the Secretariat.

The Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA) has also executed multiple projects to improve and maintain public infrastructure assets, creating jobs and opportunities for small and medium-scale enterprises.

Olayinka called for private-sector participation to strengthen infrastructure delivery, stating, “We are convinced that the future of any meaningful infrastructure delivery should be private-sector driven, with the government strengthening the operational environment and legal framework for Private Sector Participation.”