Compulsory voting undermines democratic freedom, Yiaga Africa warns 

….as Bill fails to address issues of voter apathy

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A Civil Society Organization, CSO, and election observer, Yiaga Africa, yesterday, vehemently condemned the proposed Bill making it compulsory for Nigerians to vote or face six months imprisonment, and warned that it undermines democratic freedom of Nigerians.

The Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, in a statement signed by him, said it was uncalled for to come up with such a bill, which undermines this democratic freedom.

Itodo also described the bill as draconian as it constitutes a gross violation of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights to Nigerians.

He said: “Yiaga Africa unequivocally rejects the proposed bill under consideration in the National Assembly seeking to introduce compulsory voting in Nigeria and prescribing a six-month jail term on eligible voters we refuse to vote at elections.

“The said bill is conceived as a legislative intervention to address the abysmally low voter turnout. While the rationale for the bill is plausible because it aims to address one of the biggest challenges in Nigeria’s electoral system, the strong-arm approach adopted by the bill is draconian and it constitutes a gross violation of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights.

“Compulsory voting undermines this democratic freedom and the punitive sanctions for not voting erodes the foundational principles of voluntary democratic engagement.

“Indeed, the right to abstain from voting is itself a legitimate form of political expression protected under domestic and international human rights law.”

However, he pointed out that the bill falls short of not really addressing factors that lead to voter apathy.

He also referred to past experiences of voter apathy, traceable to 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023 general elections respectively.

“Voter turnout in Nigeria has fluctuated significantly over the years, reflecting a complex interplay of political and systemic factors that influence electoral participation. In 1979, turnout stood at 34.6%, increasing slightly to 38.9% in 1983 and holding at 35% in 1993. A notable surge occurred in 1999 with a turnout of 52.3%, followed by a peak in 2003, when 69.1% of registered voters participated.

“However, this upward trend reversed in subsequent elections: 57.5% in 2007, 53.7% in 2011, 43.7% in 2015, 34.7% in 2019, and a historic low of 27.1% in 2023.

“This sharp decline positions Nigeria as the largest democracy in Africa with the lowest voter turnout.Democracy thrives on freedom, which includes the choice to participate or abstain from voting.

“The bill in its entirely fails to address the drivers of voter apathy such as distrust in the electoral process, election manipulation and poor governance. Rather than compel voting, the National Assembly should prioritize electoral reforms that rebuild public trust, improve election integrity, and remove structural and systemic barriers to participation.

“These include reforms that guarantee mandatory electronic transmission of results, review the mode of appointments into INEC, early voting, diaspora voting and improved transparency in the management of elections.

“Yiaga Africa believes voter apathy isn’t addressed with imposing punishment for not voting.

It can be addressed through trust, electoral justice, and accountability”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Yiaga Africa boss said the National Assembly should reject the bill.

“We therefore urge the National Assembly to reject the proposed and channel its legislative efforts towards passing electoral amendment that expand access to voting, guarantee electoral transparency, and protect the political rights of all Nigerians”, he added.