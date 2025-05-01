Commending the Nigerian Immigration Service Centre in London amidst dimmed hope

Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo

By Omotola Olanipekun

Nigerians in the diaspora rarely have positive stories to share about their experiences with our own country institutions. We’ve heard stories of how extortion, neglect, and lack of credibility have left the system inefficient. But lately, I have heard and witnessed firsthand how promising the Nigerian Immigration Centre in London has become under Minister Bunmi Tunji-Ojo. It is refreshing to be alive to witness a step being taken to achieve the new Nigeria we’ve all been dreaming of.

During my recent visit to the Nigerian Immigration Service Centre in London, I witnessed a level of professionalism and efficiency that was beyond my expectations. I have had my own fair share of bad experiences, so I approached the centre cautiously, bracing for the worst. What I met instead was a masterclass in public service delivery. Gone are the days when touts roamed freely outside the premises, harassing and extorting desperate Nigerians. Today, the environment is properly controlled. From the very moment one steps into the vicinity of the centre, a sense of dignity and order welcomes you.

The transformation in the customer service left me in awe. This is an area where, historically, government institutions have woefully underperformed, not just outside Nigeria but within. A larger percentage of Nigerians are familiar with the lackadaisical attitude, the ‘I-better-pass-you’ face, the ‘I have the upper hand and you should respect me or I won’t attend to you’ reactions from many government workers. We were used to begging to receive quality services, but I am beyond grateful things have changed.

Staff members were courteous and helpful to ensure visitors were properly guided. I was surprised that what used to be an endless, chaotic queue dissolved systematically within thirty minutes. In less than an hour, I was attended to, something I never thought possible in a Nigerian institution. I mean, it’s not battering my nation. It’s just the mediocrity we’ve been conditioned to for decades.

The Contactless Passport Renewal, an innovation introduced by the Interior Minister fondly called BTO, is something I’m yet to fully get over. For a country tagged the giant of Africa, creating and implementing helpful innovations should set us apart from the rest of African countries, but the reverse is the case. Nigerians suffered greatly due to the lack of automation of systems. Nigerians in the diaspora suffered a great deal with passport renewal. Travelling hours from home, fighting touts and extortion, then waiting days, if not months, to get the passport delivered. So, imagine our joy when the contactless application started. For us, it was the joy of finally being remembered by our motherland.

After my capturing at the Nigeria Immigration Centre in London, i visited a family friend in Erith, but before i got to my house in Newcastle, my passport was already waiting for me at home. Nigeria Immigration Centre in London feels like a totally different place. I could barely believe it was the same place where I had to pay extra money just to get my son’s passport done two years ago. It’s so good to see the Nigerian government make things better.

Before my visit, I had seen Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), commend the Immigration team in London. I dismissed it initially as political rhetoric. Japheth Omojuwa, a popular commentator I follow on X (formerly Twitter), tweeted something similar. I thought it was the typical political noise we heard every election cycle, paid PR to promote a failed system. But after seeing the reality firsthand, I must confess that excellence is truly unfolding at the Nigerian Immigration Service in London.

Nigerians must recognize that good governance is not just about grand speeches or economic policies; It isn’t about the number of tweets or blog posts; it is also reflected in the small, everyday experiences that restore citizens’ dignity and our trust in our dear nation. We know the challenges Nigeria faces, especially on the economic front. This shining light from the Immigration Service deserves loud applause. When we witness even a little fraction of the system working, we should scream it louder for others to hear.

We must applaud Minister Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, and all the officers at the Immigration section of the Nigerian High Commission who clearly made all the difference. These are the silent achievers who, far from the cameras and headlines, are rebuilding the image of Nigeria, one act of professionalism at a time.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should personally recognize and reward this exemplary team. They are proof that his administration, despite facing significant hurdles, is capable of producing excellence that Nigerians everywhere can be proud of. Today, I can hold my head high and share a positive Nigerian story. Thanks to the Nigerian Immigration Service in London, my hope is rekindled, and now I know that with the right leadership and commitment, a New Nigeria is possible. All we need are willing people with the best interests of Nigerians.

*Omotola Habeeb Olanipekun, Newcastle, United Kingdom.