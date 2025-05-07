Comedian AY cautions Nigerians on naira abuse after EFCC invite

By Precious Osadebe

Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has revealed he was recently invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of naira abuse during a social event.

AY disclosed this on Wednesday via his Instagram page, revealing that he honoured the EFCC’s invitation on Monday.

According to the comedian, the investigation was related to the public spraying of both Naira and foreign currencies, an act that violates the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s regulations against currency mutilation.

“On Monday, I was invited by the EFCC regarding an incident involving the public spraying of both local and foreign currencies—an act that has been classified as an offense related to the abuse of the Naira,” AY stated.

He noted that the EFCC conducted its investigation and found no links between the sprayed money and any criminal or illicit activity, adding that he was granted a pardon based on that confirmation.

“I want to sincerely thank the EFCC and all authorities involved for their understanding and for granting me pardon based on confirmation that the money being sprayed is not linked to proceeds of crime or any form of illicit funds.”

AY also used the opportunity to call for greater awareness and respect for the Nigerian currency, acknowledging that while spraying money is culturally common at Nigerian events, it must be done within the bounds of the law.

“This experience has been a valuable lesson, and I am personally committed to promoting awareness about the proper respect and care for our national currency,” he said.

He emphasised that currency abuse—including spraying, defacing, or tearing the Naira—is punishable under Nigerian law, regardless of cultural traditions.

“Let us all strive to uphold the dignity of our currency, which is a symbol of our nation’s sovereignty and economic stability. Respect for the Naira is respect for Nigeria’s future. Together, we can promote responsible behavior and foster a culture of patriotism and integrity. Thank you.”