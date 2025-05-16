College of Petroleum & Energy Studies Kaduna ready for commissioning – FG

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said that the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna( CPESK) , is ready for commissioning.

The Minister spoke during a facility tour of the institution owned by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund(PTDF)located along the Kaduna – Zaria Expressway way, on Friday.

He said the facilities on ground were at a 90 per cent completion stage,adding “I want to believe maybe you met this place about at the rate of 60 per cent or there about, but today, it is up to 90 per cent. The remaining one can be concluded within the next few days.Seeing is believing. Today we have come to see what is operational here.I am impressed with what I have seen in this place. So, kudos to the Executive Secretary.”

“This place is world standard from what I have seen. The international conference centre, the library- it gives me hope that Nigeria is heading somewhere, the Conference Centre could host international events, generating revenue and showcasing Nigeria’s capabilities.”

“With its state-of-the-art facilities and focus on energy transition, CPESK is poised to play a critical role in shaping the country’s energy future,” he said.

While suggesting that CPESK should reduce its reliance on diesel and explore the use of gas and solar power,the Minister recommended that the College liaise with the Energy Commission and Rural Electrification Agency to explore solar power options.

“Under this energy transition, we should play down on utilization of diesel and move into gas.I want to call upon the Executive Secretary to liaise with energy commission and Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to see how they can provide solar power assist in the power usage of the area and of course to safe the environment,” he said.

Ekpo said CPESK’s split-site PhD program will help retain foreign exchange and develop skilled personnel for the energy sector.

“This is all about local content development. We developed people here that will be able to handle the critical sectors, it will be good for us. This will curtail capital flight for the good of Nigerians.”

“I want us to continue and make sure this place is commissioned by Mr. President very soon so that we start academic activities by 2025 to add value to our country,” he added.

The The Executive Secretary of the PTDF, Ahmed Galadima Aminu, said on the occasion, that the college is set to commence academic activities with the admission of its first cohort of students.

“We look forward to returning in the coming weeks to formally commission the College,” he said.

He explained that the campus includes a world-class International Conference Centre with a 500-seat auditorium, 240 hotel rooms, and a shopping arcade.

“The College is situated on 86 hectares of land and features an integrated campus designed to support academic activities, research, and residential living.The campus provides essential services including dining facilities, laundry services, convenience stores, mosque and chapel, indoor sports facilities for basketball, football, volleyball, and tennis,” he said.

He said that the College has signed strategic partnerships with international institutions, including the University of Strathclyde, Robert Gordon University, and the University of Portsmouth.

“These partnerships will enable CPESK to deliver split-site postgraduate programs, where students will primarily study in Nigeria with short periods of study in the UK…PTDF has partnered with NNPC Limited through the NNPC Academy to deliver industry-based training, covering Continuing Professional Development, Talent Management, Career Progression Training, and Technical and Vocational Training,” he said.

Aminu said already the PTDF scholarship advertisement for the Split-Site PhD program is currently ongoing, with 531 applications received so far.“So far, we have received 531 applications from candidates intending to study at CPESK. The first cohort of students will be admitted at CPESK in the coming weeks,” he added.