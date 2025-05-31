Coastal highway: Construction ongoing in Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River – Umahii

Construction of sections one and two of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway – from Lagos to the border between Ogun and Ondo – and sections 3A and 3B in Calabar and Akwa-Ibom, respectively, are all ongoing and at different stages.

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, made the disclosure on Saturday at the inauguration of a 30km stretch of the highway by President Bola Tinubu.

“This project is designed for a six-lane carriageway with a total width corridor of 60m,” he said.

Umahi also said that the corridor also had a drainage system, flyovers and bridges, pedestrian bridges, 25 m-width train tracks, concrete ducts for utilities and solar streetlights.

“The concrete road pavement was designed on 275mm continuous reinforced concrete,” he said.

According to the minister, benefits of the legacy project include job creation and economic opportunities.

“It will provide direct employment to thousands during construction and after construction and will open economic opportunities to millions of Nigerians.”

Umahi said that the project would lead to improved accessibility and connectivity which would enhance access to production and marketing centres for over 30 million people, bridging the gap between rural and urban areas.

He said that the highway would provide direct access to under-utilised waterways, promoting the establishment and expansion of maritime industries such as ocean terminals, ship repair facilities, and passenger cruise terminals.

“This will position coastal communities at the forefront of the blue economy,” he said.

According to Umahi, it will also encourage the establishment of more export processing zones in coastal states, boosting economic growth and development.

The minister added that the project would lead to enhanced and strengthened regional and national security by improving surveillance and response capabilities.

He equally said that it would enhance tourism development by unlocking tourism potential in at least nine states.

Umahi said that it would showcase coastal attractions and promote ecotourism, making beaches accessible to millions and fostering the growth of ecosanctuaries and environmental conservation.

He said that the coastal highway would improve shoreline protection and environmental sustainability.

According to him, it will help to protect the shoreline along the route, preventing erosion and preserving coastal ecosystems.

“ This project shall be completed in sections, commissioned and tolled to recover the cost of the project,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will pass through Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states and terminate in Calabar, Cross River. (NAN)