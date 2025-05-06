Coalition to petition NBA over alleged media campaign against Mele Kyari

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Transparency in Governance has announced plans to petition the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) regarding the actions of individuals allegedly posing as legal practitioners, whom they accuse of conducting an unfair media campaign against former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari.

At a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the Convener of the coalition, Comrade Solomon Adodo, stated that the coalition, made up of various civil society organizations across Nigeria, intends to submit a formal petition to the NBA by Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

He emphasized the need to avoid media trials and cautioned against creating premature public perceptions about Kyari’s culpability in ongoing allegations.

“Every citizen deserves the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise. Engr. Kyari, like any other individual, has the right to due process,” Adodo said.

The coalition criticized what it described as “unverified claims” regarding Kyari’s alleged arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which they said caused unnecessary concern among his family and associates.

They also expressed concerns over reports claiming a group of 500 lawyers is pursuing legal action against Kyari, urging for transparency regarding the identity and professional status of those involved.

Adodo noted: “We believe it is within the NBA’s purview to confirm the professional conduct and legitimacy of those claiming to represent the legal profession in this matter.”

He reiterated that the coalition is not opposed to lawful investigations into Kyari’s tenure, adding that the former GCEO himself has affirmed his readiness to respond to any official inquiries concerning his service.

“Our stance is simply to uphold the principles of justice and professional ethics in public discourse,” Adodo concluded.