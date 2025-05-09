Coalition slams US deportations, urges FG action to protect Nigerians abroad

US President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement that Washington, DC, will host the 2027 NFL Draft, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 5, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — A coalition of Nigerian civil society organisations has strongly condemned the ongoing mass deportations of African immigrants from the United States, describing the policy as discriminatory, unjust, and a gross violation of human rights.

The coalition, under the banner of Human Rights Monitors (HRM), is urging the Federal Government of Nigeria and other African nations to act swiftly in protecting their citizens abroad.

The concerns were raised during a press conference in Abuja, organized to highlight the disturbing trend of forced deportations and the global neglect of African migrant rights.

Speaking at the event were Armsfree Ajanaku, Convener and Head of the Grassroots Centre for Rights and Civic Orientation; Austin Aigbe of the West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS); and other key stakeholders including representatives of CESDA, CESPAD, and the 21st Century Empowerment for Youth and Women.

Ajanaku said, “What we are witnessing is a global retreat from the responsibility to protect the rights and dignity of migrants, especially those of African descent.

“It is disturbing that a country like the United States, which claims to be a beacon of democracy, is leading this wave of human rights abuse.”

Since January 20, 2025, the U.S. has intensified home raids, family separations, detention of immigrants, and deportations—even of those with pending asylum cases or Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The coalition submitted a formal statement to the 58th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, calling for international intervention.

“These deportations are being conducted without due process. Children are witnessing their parents being forcefully taken, families are being torn apart, and immigrants are being treated like criminals for merely seeking refuge from danger and instability,” said Aigbe.

The coalition referenced reports by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which outline how racial profiling and mass arrests have surged under the U.S. immigration crackdown.

They argue that these actions breach international legal instruments including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the 1951 Refugee Convention.

“We are deeply alarmed that these actions defy both international law and the domestic laws of the U.S., particularly the Refugee Act of 1980. The principle of non-refoulement is being trampled upon,” the coalition noted in their statement.

Beyond legal violations, the coalition highlighted the economic implications for Nigeria. In 2020 alone, Nigerians in the diaspora remitted over $6 billion to the country.

The HRM coalition warned that deporting thousands of Nigerians will hurt families, the economy, and national development.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria must take immediate diplomatic and humanitarian steps to address this crisis. We are calling for emergency support mechanisms to be put in place for our citizens abroad,” the coalition urged.

The group also emphasized that the root causes of irregular migration must be addressed through good governance at home. They noted that poor socio-economic conditions, insecurity, and lack of opportunities are driving young Africans to risk everything for a better life.

“Africa must not only speak up but act decisively. We can no longer afford to outsource the dignity and security of our people to foreign governments,” the statement said.

The coalition expressed support for the African Union’s 2025 theme: ‘Year of Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.’ They committed to advocating for education, awareness, and reparative justice as essential components of sustainable change.

“The current deportation wave is not just a policy misstep; it is a humanitarian crisis. The time to act is now,” Ajanaku stressed.