Coalition slams ‘faceless’ critics spreading lies against defence minister Matawalle

Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle

The association of Six geopolitical zone comprising retired security officers, paramilitary personnel, and community security professionals, has issued a strong warning against what it described as “faceless and desperate” individuals spreading false narratives to undermine the efforts of the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Micheal Ojokwu, on Friday, the Coalition denounced a wave of social media rumours that surfaced on Tuesday, falsely claiming that President Bola Tinubu had sacked Matawalle, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

The claims, attributed to a fabricated statement, alleged the dismissals were due to the ministers’ failure to curb ongoing violence across the country.

Describing the reports as “fake news,” the Coalition urged those behind the misinformation to cease their actions immediately, warning that such propaganda could derail the government’s efforts to restore peace and security.

“No amount of blackmail or fake news can distract a focused President from his mission,” the statement read.

The group praised Matawalle for his proactive role in sustaining military pressure on insurgents, noting that his achievements in less than two years surpass those of some predecessors. “If past defence ministers had done half of what Matawalle has accomplished, the conversation around insecurity would be different today,” Ojokwu said.

The Coalition highlighted Matawalle’s recent operational visit to Borno State alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, where they met with troops and received firsthand feedback. Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, accompanied the officials during the visit.

The group emphasised the synergy between the Defence Ministry and service chiefs, describing it as a testament to the administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity.

The Coalition also underscored that Nigeria’s insecurity challenges predate the current administration and require collective action. “Security is not a one-man show.

The government alone cannot do it,” the statement said, calling for public support through intelligence gathering, community policing, and neighbourhood watch initiatives.

Addressing those spreading misinformation, the group warned against playing “dirty politics” at the expense of Nigerian lives.

“The year 2027 will come and go, but Nigeria will remain one,” it said, referring to the upcoming election cycle.

The Coalition reiterated its support for Matawalle, describing him as a dedicated leader who regularly visits frontline troops.

“He knows his onions and should not be distracted,” Ojokwu added, pledging continued backing for the minister’s efforts to curb insurgency.