CJN Kekere-Ekun, Sanwo-Olu, Dangote, others commend Mfon Usoro’s Maritime law book

Kekere-Ekun

By Olayinka Latona

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has hailed the newly launched maritime law book titled “International Trade and Carriage of Goods by Sea: Text, Cases, and Materials,” authored by Mfon Ekong Usoro, as a landmark publication that bridges legal theory with practical application in international trade and shipping law.

Speaking at the launch of the book held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, Justice Kekere-Ekun described the work as a significant intervention for advancing Nigeria’s economic development through enhanced trade and dispute resolution systems.

According to her, the book showcases the author’s deep understanding of maritime law and serves as a valuable resource for judicial officers, legal practitioners, and stakeholders involved in international trade and carriage of goods by sea.

“The book will strengthen the quality of judicial decisions and enhance legal education in this essential sector. It simplifies complex concepts through case studies, diagrams, and statutory references, guiding our courts to adopt a more uniform approach and boosting the confidence of our legal practitioners to arbitrate and negotiate globally,” Justice Kekere-Ekun stated.

She added that the text commands respect for local legal precedents while drawing from judgments in other jurisdictions, positioning it as an essential tool for global negotiation and arbitration.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also commended the publication, describing it as timely and crucial for Lagos’ ambition to become a global maritime hub. Represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Sanwo-Olu emphasized that ports are more than mere trade corridors or infrastructure, noting that their strength lies in the legal frameworks that govern them.

He highlighted that Lagos accounts for over 70% of Nigeria’s import and export traffic, making robust legal structures imperative for efficient maritime operations.

Founder of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, also praised Usoro’s contributions to trade and legal practice in Nigeria. He described the book as an essential resource that would enhance commercial transactions and build confidence among business operators.

“This book will become an indispensable companion for practitioners in maritime industries. Its treatment of documentary credits and letters of credit is critical to financial operations in international trade,” Dangote stated in his message.

The book was reviewed by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dolapo Akinrele, who lauded it as more than just a publication but a reference point for navigating the complexities of international trade. He noted that the book clearly illustrates the intersection of commerce, sea transport, banking, and insurance while offering clarity on laws, conventions, and global standards.

In her remarks, the author, Mfon Usoro, explained that the book provides in-depth analysis and explanations of the procedures, guidelines, roles, and risks associated with the documentary credits payment system in international trade. She noted that it unravels the complexities of documentary credits for bankers, merchants, regulators, lawyers, and judges, providing practical illustrations of real transactions and disputes.

The event was graced by dignitaries, including Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno; former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi; former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Adebayo Sarumi; and FCMB Group CEO, Ladi Balogun, among others.

The high-profile presence underscored the significance of the book as a pivotal resource for strengthening maritime law and enhancing Nigeria’s trade capabilities.