Chris Brown arrested in UK over alleged bottle attack in London nightclub

U.S. rapper Chris Brown was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester in connection with an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub last year.

Metropolitan Police confirmed they detained the 36-year-old singer around 2am on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody where he remains,” said a Met spokesperson.

“The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

Brown is accused of attacking music producer Abe Diaw at the Tape nightclub in Mayfair during a Dirty Martini club night.

Diaw alleged the R&B star struck him over the head with a bottle before punching and kicking him while he was on the ground.

“He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well,” Diaw claimed.

Diaw was hospitalised and required crutches after his release. He has since filed a $16 million (£12 million) civil suit against Brown over the alleged assault.

Brown had flown into Manchester on a private jet Wednesday afternoon ahead of his planned “Breezy Bowl XX Tour” celebrating 20 years in music.

The tour includes 10 UK dates, with stops in Manchester, Cardiff, London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin, but may now be in jeopardy.

In March, Brown told fans on Instagram: “CELEBRATING 20 years of CB. So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL.”



