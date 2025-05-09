China aims for stable Vatican relations under Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV

China on Friday congratulated the newly elected Pope Leo XIV and expressed hope for a “steady” improvement in relations with the Vatican.

The China Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lin Jian stated this while speaking with reporters in the Chinese capital.

According to Lin, he hopes that under the new Pope’s leadership, the Vatican will continue dialogue with China in a constructive spirit, deepen communication on international issues of mutual concern.

He also expressed hope that they would continue to work together to steadily advance China-Vatican relations, while contributing to global peace, stability, development, and prosperity.

The Vatican on Tuesday announced that American Cardinal Robert Prevost had been elected as the new Pope, taking the name Leo XIV.

He is the first American-born pontiff in the history of the Catholic Church.

In 2024, Beijing had extended a provisional agreement with the Holy See by four years regarding the appointment of bishops.

The agreement which allows both sides to have a role in selecting bishops for China’s Catholic community, which numbers around 12 million in the world’s second most populous countr