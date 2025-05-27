Children’s Day: Why it’s time for the state to take ownership of the child 

• Approximately 18.3 million children were out of school as of late 2024, making Nigeria the country with the highest number of out-of-school children globally, UNICEF Report

•Nigeria’s out-of-school population accounts for 15 per cent of the global total.

By Funmi Ajumobi

As of late 2024, approximately 18.3 million children in Nigeria remain out-of-school, making it the country with the highest number of out-of-school children in the world, according to a UNICEF report. This staggering figure represents 15 per cent of the global total of out-of-school children.

Despite the pressing need for educational investment, Nigeria allocates only 7.3% of its national budget to education-significantly below UNESCO’s recommended range of 15-20%. However, some states, such as Enugu, Jigawa, Kano, and Kaduna, have made commendable efforts by dedicating over 26% of their budgets to education in 2025, as noted in the UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report.

Moreover, around 1.9 million Nigerian children face serious protection risks, including violence, child labor, early marriage, abuse, neglect, exploitation, sexual violence, psychological distress, and recruitment by non-state armed groups, according to UNICEF’s Humanitarian Situation and Needs report. Alarmingly, 6 out of 10 children experience physical or sexual violence before reaching adulthood.

Above figures keep soaring every year, showing that the state has not done enough for many reasons which are avoidable if it has taken ownership of every Nigerian child.

Nelson Mandela in one of his quotes stated that “there can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” This quote encapsulates the idea that how we care for our most vulnerable members reflects our values as a society. A state that prioritizes children’s welfare understands that investing in their development leads to a stronger, more prosperous future for all.

When someone else takes responsibility for a child, it often indicates that the parents are either dead or are not responsible to give such a child a future. This reality compels individuals and organisations to step in and care for these children, understanding that neglecting their needs today may lead to societal repercussions tomorrow.

This is evident in the proliferation of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) dedicated to supporting vulnerable children. These NGOs often serve as lifelines for orphans and at-risk youth, providing food, shelter, education, and emotional support.

Reliance on NGOs and community efforts underscores a significant gap in state responsibility. The state must recognise that when children are left without proper care, it poses a risk not only to the individual child’s future but also to societal stability as a whole.

Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs are limited in finance to shelter and feed them successfully. It’s the government that has the resources to take the children out of the street, feed and redirect their minds from hooliganism, kidnapping, banditry just to mention a few, towards positive futures that will benefit everyone no matter their numbers.

Western nations have long understood this principle. By treating children as its own, investing in their education, health care, and overall well-being, these countries have fostered environments where children can thrive.

This proactive approach not only secures a better future for the children but also reduces critical issues such as poverty, child mortality, and crime rates. When children are nurtured in safe and supportive environments, they are less likely to become victims of exploitation or engage in criminal behaviour.

The need for state involvement becomes even more pressing when considering systemic issues like child labor, trafficking, and violence against children. These problems often arise from socio-economic factors that can be mitigated through comprehensive state policies aimed at safeguarding children’s rights.

By allocating resources and implementing programs focused on education, mental health support, and family assistance, the state can create an environment where every child has the opportunity to succeed.

In the context of Western societies, when we say that a child “belongs to the state,” the concept encompasses a range of essential services and rights, including:

•Free Public Education where children have the right to attend public schools without charge, ensuring they receive a basic education. Free education that is truly free.

•Special Education Services: For children with disabilities or special needs, the state provides tailored educational programs and resources.

•Healthcare Services: Many Western countries offer access to healthcare services for children, including preventive care, vaccinations, and treatment for illnesses.

•Mental Health Support: Access to mental health services is increasingly recognised as essential for children’s well-being.

•School Meal Programs where states provide free or subsidised meals in schools to ensure that children receive proper nutrition. We have it but clarity in implementation remains a challenge.

•There are programs like SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) that help families afford nutritious food.

•Laws are in place to protect children from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Child protective services investigate reports of maltreatment.

•There is Foster Care and Adoption Services for children who cannot live with their biological families, the state provides foster care and adoption services to find stable, loving homes.

•Financial aid and resources are available to low-income families to help support their children.

•They have various programs that offer counselling for children facing emotional or psychological challenges.

•Many states support community programs that provide children with opportunities to engage in sports, arts, and other extracurricular activities.

•Children can access public parks, playgrounds, and recreational facilities. Ours is turned to money-making ventures for private individuals or private homes.

•In many jurisdictions, children have a voice in decisions that affect their lives, particularly in cases of custody or care arrangements.

•There are laws that protect children’s personal information and privacy rights.

All of the above are enjoyed by the rich and the few who could afford to take their children to the society that has taken ownership of their children. Why not take ownership of Nigerian children and make our society better for everyone?

The investment in our children is an investment in the very fabric of our society. Only when we ensure that every child belongs to the state, receiving the care and support they need that we can truly claim to be a forward-thinking society.

It is time for the state to embrace its role as a guardian of children’s rights and well-being by recognising that every child deserves love, protection, and opportunities for growth.

Children’s Day celebrated every May 27th, serves as a poignant reminder of our responsibilities toward the younger generation. It is a day dedicated to celebrating children and advocating for their well-being, development, and protection, hence the purpose of this article.

With alarming statistics highlighting failures in various aspects of child development year after year, this is a call to action for the state to take ownership of its children. We must review our progress, identify remaining obstacles, and devise strategies to overcome them.

I repeat, it’s time for the state to take ownership of the child!.

Happy Children’s Day!

Vanguard News