Children’s Day: Tinubu reaffirms commitment to protecting rights, dreams of children

President Bola Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the rights, dreams and futures of every Nigerian child.

Tinubu made the pledge in a message to mark the 2025 National Children’s Day.

“Across every school, community, and home in Nigeria today, you are the most precious part of our national fabric, the heartbeat of our nation’s future, and the custodians of tomorrow’s promise, innovation, and leadership.

“I, therefore, reaffirm today our constitutional, moral, and intergenerational duty and commitment to safeguard every Nigerian child, protect his rights, and nurture his dreams,” he said.

According to Tinubu, this year’s theme, “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation”, could not have been more timely, as it speaks directly to the culture the country is building.

“A culture where every child feels safe, respected, and heard, both in physical spaces and digital communities. Just to be clear, violence, bullying, and neglect have no place in the Nigeria of today,” said the president.

He said globally, more than 1 in 3 children experienced bullying regularly and that in Nigeria, studies estimated that up to 65 per cent of school-age children had experienced some form of physical, psychological, or social aggression.

“This is unacceptable. A child who learns in fear cannot learn well. A child who grows in fear cannot grow right.

“My fellow Nigerians and our dear children, we prioritise child protection under the Renewed Hope Agenda. This includes the full implementation of Nigeria’s National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children (2024–2030), which I recently launched.

“The plan provides a comprehensive roadmap to prevent abuse, prosecute perpetrators, and support victims, backed by robust financing and multi-sectoral coordination,” said Tinubu.

He said his administration was further taking decisive steps to prevent, detect, and respond to all forms of violence against children.

“As a government, we have initiated a comprehensive review of the Child Rights Act (2003) and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (2015) to expand the scope of protection, strengthen their provisions, close implementation gaps, and ensure nationwide enforcement.

“We are also leveraging the Cybercrime Act, which is in full force, to protect children from cyberbullying, exploitation, and abuse.

“I am pleased to note that 36 states have domesticated the Child Rights Act, thus reflecting our collective resolve to protect and provide for the welfare of children,” continued Tinubu.

However, he said the laws alone would not be sufficient to protect children, saying that a holistic approach where parents, teachers, carers, faith leaders, lawmakers, and citizens must take ownership was required.

“We are investing in other focused national systems for child protection, such as the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS), which is being scaled up to track and respond to cases in real-time.

“The Ministry of Women’s Affairs is strengthening community-based child protection mechanisms, training frontline responders, and leading nationwide awareness campaigns to end harmful traditional practices.

“Additionally, and in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are committed to implementing proactive measures to strengthen existing efforts to support families and communities, including developing a robust institutional framework focused exclusively on child protection and development.

“This will ensure greater accountability in safeguarding the rights and well-being of every Nigerian child,” the president assured.

He called on all partners, stakeholders, and duty-bearers to sustain and deepen collective efforts and that child rights must be embedded in all budgets, plans, and policies.

“Let today mark a renewed movement to build a Nigeria where no child suffers in silence, no child is left behind, and every child grows in dignity, peace and love,” the president stated. (NAN)