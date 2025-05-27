Children’s Day: Tinubu launches campaign to safeguard Nigerian children

—Reaffirms commitment to bullying-free generation

—36 states now domesticate Child Rights Act

As Renewed Hope Agenda scales up child protection systems nationwide

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Tuesday called for nationwide community involvement in child protection.

The President at the 2025 Childre’s Day celebration unveiled a new public awareness initiative titled “See Something, Say Something, Do Something” aimed at deepening the culture of vigilance and responsibility for children’s safety across the country.

President Tinubu in his speech to mark the celebration, declared, “Our children’s safety cannot be solely anchored on government policies but on community vigilance. This is why I am launching a nationwide ‘See Something, Say Something, Do Something’ campaign today, encouraging every Nigerian to become a child protection champion.”

The campaign was announced as part of the President’s broader address on the theme of this year’s Children’s Day, “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.”

Tinubu described the theme as timely, noting that it “speaks directly to the culture we are building—a culture where every child feels safe, respected, and heard, both in physical spaces and digital communities.”

Emphasizing the critical importance of child safety, the President pointed to alarming statistics.

“Globally, more than 1 in 3 children experience bullying regularly. In Nigeria, studies estimate that up to 65% of school-age children have experienced some form of physical, psychological, or social aggression. This is unacceptable. A child who learns in fear cannot learn well. A child who grows in fear cannot grow right”, he stated.

In his message, Tinubu reaffirmed the administration’s “constitutional, moral, and intergenerational duty and commitment to safeguard every Nigerian child, protect his rights, and nurture his dreams.”

He added that child protection remains a central pillar under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Reeling out government initiatives to this end, the President noted the implementation of the National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children (2024–2030), which he personally launched.

He described the Plan as “a comprehensive roadmap to prevent abuse, prosecute perpetrators, and support victims, backed by robust financing and multi-sectoral coordination.”

Tinubu also highlighted ongoing legislative efforts, revealing that the government is reviewing the Child Rights Act (2003) and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (2015) to expand their scope, strengthen provisions, and ensure consistent implementation nationwide.

He affirmed that these efforts will be bolstered by full enforcement of the Cybercrime Act to combat online bullying and child exploitation.

“Just to be clear, violence, bullying, and neglect have no place in the Nigeria of today”, the President emphasized.

According to the President, all 36 states have now domesticated the Child Rights Act—a major milestone reflecting what he called Nigeria’s “collective resolve to protect and provide for the welfare of children.”

However, he cautioned, “Laws alone will not be sufficient to protect our children. We require a holistic approach where parents, teachers, caregivers, faith leaders, lawmakers, and citizens must take ownership.”

To support this approach, President Tinubu disclosed that the Federal Government is scaling up the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS), a real-time digital tool for tracking and responding to child protection cases.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs is strengthening community-based child protection mechanisms, training frontline responders, and leading nationwide advocacy against harmful traditional practices.

In line with his administration’s push for structural reform, the President announced the development of “a robust institutional framework focused exclusively on Child Protection and Development,” which, he said, would institutionalize accountability in safeguarding the rights and welfare of Nigerian children.

President Tinubu also spotlighted several key national policies and agencies contributing to child safety, including the National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools, new Guidelines for School Administrators, and integrated efforts led by the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children to ensure inclusive education for vulnerable populations.

He linked child protection to broader development goals, pointing to investments in healthcare and nutrition.

These include the expansion of Mother and Child Hospitals across all six geopolitical zones, support for similar initiatives at the state level, and the newly created Department of Nutrition in the Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

The President reiterated the role of nutrition in education outcomes, citing the Nutrition 774 project and the national School Feeding Scheme as key instruments for improving child health and cognitive development.

“A well-nourished child is well-equipped and ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow,” he said.

Furthermore, the administration is advancing social protection tools such as the Universal Child Grant and finalizing a national Child Wellbeing Index to measure progress and ensure accountability in child welfare programs.

Tinubu also underscored the government’s commitment to supporting children who are unable to live in their biological homes.

He announced the launch of the National Guidelines for Alternative Care for Children, which he said will ensure such children “are given the care and protection they deserve.”

Addressing children directly, the President said, “to our beloved children: you matter. Your dreams matter. Your voices matter. No one has the right to hurt, silence, or diminish you. If you are bullied or harmed, speak up—you will be heard and protected.”

He ended with a rallying call to national stakeholders to elevate child rights as a budgetary and policy priority. “We must embed child rights in all our budgets, plans, and policies. Let today mark a renewed movement to build a Nigeria where no child suffers in silence, no child is left behind, and every child grows in dignity, peace, and love”, Tinubu urged.

Celebrating the resilience and potential of Nigerian children, the President concluded, “May your laughter echo across this land as a symbol of Renewed Hope and a prosperous future.”