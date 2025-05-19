Children’s Day: Ondo revives moribund children parliament after 12 years

…2,500 Pupils to Participate in Competitions

…Olabimtan Speaks on Bullying in Schools

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

No fewer than 2,500 pupils from 100 primary and secondary schools across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State are set to participate in oratory skills and cultural competitions in commemoration of the May 27 Children’s Day celebration.

The Special Adviser on Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Oluwaseun Osamaye, announced this in Akure, the state capital, while highlighting the programmes lined up for the 2025 Children’s Day celebration with the theme: “Stand Up, Building A Bully-Free Generation.”

Osamaye disclosed that the long-abandoned Children Parliament would be resuscitated, with plans to take children to the State House of Assembly to observe a plenary session.

According to her, the pupils would be exposed to legislative proceedings, gaining insight into how lawmakers operate and advocate for their constituencies.

The Special Adviser noted that the Children Parliament, which had been dormant for 12 years, would be revived to encourage children to explore and exploit their potentials. She affirmed that the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led administration is committed to enhancing children’s social welfare, development, and access to healthcare.

“For this year, we have introduced new innovations into the celebration, marking a clear departure from past events,” Osamaye stated.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has affirmed that his administration will prioritize social welfare, development, and healthcare access for children.”

Osamaye added that each participating school would present a cultural display showcasing the unique heritage of their locality. There will also be a march-past during the event.

Winners of the competitions will be rewarded with cash prizes. The first-place winner will receive ₦500,000, the second-place winner ₦200,000, and the third-place winner ₦100,000.

“These prizes and trophies are meant to promote unity, love, and active engagement among our students,” she noted.

A student from each school will represent their local government in the oratory skills competition, while the cultural competition will feature displays of cultural heritage specific to their host communities.

Osamaye emphasized the state’s focus on identifying the intellectual and knowledge capacity of participants.

To ensure the competition’s success, a one-day workshop for strategic stakeholders was organized by the Ministry on Monday to outline the competition’s modalities and how the year’s theme could be sustained after the celebration.

The grand finale and march-past are scheduled to hold at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Alagbaka, Akure, on May 27, 2025.

In his keynote address during the one-day workshop, the Executive Chairman of ODSUBEB, Rt. Hon. Victor Adekanye Olabimtan, pledged the board’s commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment. He highlighted the development of anti-bullying policies and programs to eliminate bullying in schools.

Olabimtan urged all stakeholders to take a stand against bullying: “Let us work together to create a society where every child feels safe, valued, and respected.”

He also called on parents and teachers to diligently play their roles in educating both bullies and their victims.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for our children. I am confident that with our collective efforts, we can create a bullying-free society where every child can thrive.”

Olabimtan thanked Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering support for education and child welfare in Ondo State, particularly for the prompt payment of UBEC/SUBEB matching grants.

He also appreciated the contributions of teachers, parents, and community leaders who continue to promote a safe and nurturing environment for the children.