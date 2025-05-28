Children’s Day: Northern kids suffering from govt neglect – CHRICED

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has called for urgent action to address the systemic neglect and exploitation of children in Northern Nigeria, particularly those trapped in the Almajiri system and facing chronic malnutrition.

In a statement issued to mark Children’s Day on May 27, CHRICED condemned the failure of federal, state, and local governments to implement lasting solutions despite existing laws and international commitments.

The statement, signed by Furera Isiaka, Programme Communications Officer at CHRICED, emphasized that Nigeria’s Child Rights Act of 2003 and its commitments to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child remain largely unenforced.

This has left millions of children, especially in the North, vulnerable to forced begging, malnutrition, and lack of access to education.

“Children are not burdens to be abandoned, they are the foundation of Nigeria’s future,” the statement read.

CHRICED called for this Children’s Day to mark a turning point, where hollow promises are replaced with bold and lasting reforms to protect, empower, and give every child a chance to thrive.

Malnutrition: A Silent Emergency

Malnutrition remains a silent emergency, with UNICEF reporting that 37% of Nigerian children are stunted and 18% are wasted. Over 11 million under-five children are affected, with rising inflation and currency fluctuations threatening to worsen the crisis.

CHRICED demanded sustained investment in food security and nutrition programs to break the cycle of poverty and poor health.

“Failure to act now will condemn an entire generation to preventable suffering,” the statement warned.

CHRICED urged the government to scale up financing for nutrition programs under the National Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition (NMPFAN) 2021–2025, ensuring access to fortified food, school meals, and direct support for vulnerable families.

The Almajiri Crisis: From Religious Learning to Neglect

The Almajiri system, originally intended for religious education, has devolved into a cycle of neglect and exploitation. Children as young as three are forced onto the streets to beg, hawk, or engage in menial labor, exposing them to abuse, trafficking, and hardship.

CHRICED criticized temporary measures, such as forced evacuations by Hisbah and COVID-19 responses, as ineffective and called for a total reform of the system to integrate formal education and vocational training.

“These children are not the problem, they are victims of failed policies, weak enforcement, and societal neglect,” the statement asserted.

CHRICED demanded strict enforcement of regulations in informal education centers, guaranteeing minimum standards for food, shelter, supervision, and protection.

CHRICED outlined key actions needed, including targeted social protection programs, accountability mechanisms for violators of child rights, and comprehensive data systems to track and support Almajiri and street children.

The organization also urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society to champion reforms and invest in rehabilitation and reintegration programs for affected children.

“No more token interventions, Nigeria must act now,” the statement declared.

CHRICED emphasized the need for community mobilization efforts and investment in psychosocial support, education, vocational training, and safe spaces to prepare children for productive futures.

The statement warned that failure to act would undermine Nigeria’s future development.

CHRICED called for immediate, sustained, and accountable actions to ensure every child is protected, empowered, and given the opportunity to thrive.