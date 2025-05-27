Children’s Day: Be intentional in raising your children, Adeboye warns parents

By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has called on parents to be intentional and firm in raising their children, warning against leaving them to be shaped by societal norms.

Speaking on the topic “Take Charge of Your Children” through the church’s daily devotional manual Open Heavens, Pastor Adeboye urged parents to instill godly values in their children. He warned that neglecting proper upbringing could jeopardize their future.

He emphasized the importance of monitoring what children are taught in school, building close relationships with them, and ensuring they are not influenced by ideologies contrary to God’s will.

“If you take charge of the children and youths around you, it will be difficult for them to be influenced by evil agendas,” Adeboye said. “As a parent, you must intentionally create time to teach your children God’s ways so that they grow to know Him personally. Let them spend time with fellow believers and engage in activities that build their spiritual maturity.”

He strongly advised parents not to depend on governments to instill moral values in their children.

“Parents shouldn’t rely on the government to teach their children. Instead, they must take responsibility and teach them God’s values from His Word. If a government insists that you cannot raise your children according to what is right, it may be time to relocate to where you are not under such bondage.”

He also cautioned parents to pay close attention to the content their children consume—whether in school, through games, or in cartoons—as these can subtly influence their worldview.

Recalling his personal parenting experience, Pastor Adeboye shared:

“When I moved to Redemption City with my family, my children had to leave for school before 6 a.m. due to the distance. To maintain closeness, we often ate dinner in the car on the way home. As they matured, I took them on evangelistic outreaches. Even during their university years, whenever I visited, we took walks, discussed the Scriptures, and I guided them using God’s principles.”

Acknowledging the growing challenges of parenting in the digital age, Adeboye emphasized that parents still bear the divine responsibility to raise children in the fear of the Lord.

“Parents, take charge of your children; don’t let the enemy win them over. God will hold you accountable for the children He has entrusted to you, just as He did with Eli (1 Samuel 2:27–31). Rise to the responsibility of nurturing and training them in His ways,” he concluded.