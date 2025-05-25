Children killed as Russia launches largest air attack on Ukraine

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service Press Service on May 25, 2025 shows rescuers operating on a destroyed private house following Russian strike in Zhytomyr Region, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russian strikes killed at least 12 people in Ukraine overnight into May 25, 2025, officials said, as Kyiv and Moscow traded fire amid an ongoing major prisoner swap. Ukraine’s emergency services described a night of “terror” as Russia launched a second straight night of massive air strikes on Ukraine, including on the capital Kyiv. (Photo by Handout / Ukrainian State Emergency Service Press Service / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE PRESS SERVICE” – HANDOUT – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Russian strikes killed at least 12 people in Ukraine overnight, officials said Sunday, as Kyiv and Moscow traded fire even as they completed their biggest prisoner exchange since the start of the war.

Ukraine’s emergency services described a night of “terror” as Russia launched a second straight night of massive air strikes, including on the capital Kyiv.

The attacks came even as the two countries completed their biggest prisoner swap since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with 1,000 captured soldiers and civilian prisoners exchanged by each side.

The death toll from the latest Russian strikes included two children, aged eight and 12, and a 17-year-old, killed in the northwestern region of Zhytomyr, officials said.

“Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

“The silence of America, the silence of others around the world only encourages Putin,” he said, adding: “Sanctions will certainly help.”

The European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, called for “the strongest international pressure on Russia to stop this war”.

“Last night’s attacks again show Russia bent on more suffering and the annihilation of Ukraine. Devastating to see children among innocent victims harmed and killed,” she said on social media.

The renewed strikes came after Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight Friday to Saturday, which wounded 15, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine’s military said on Sunday it had shot down a total of 45 Russian missiles and 266 attack drones overnight.

Russia meanwhile said it had brought down 110 Ukrainian drones.

Four people were reported dead in Ukraine’s western Khmelnytskyi region, four in the Kyiv region, and one in Mykolaiv in the south.

Emergency services said 16 people were also injured in the Kyiv region, including three children, in the “massive night attack”.

“We saw the whole street was on fire,” a 65-year-old retired woman, Tetiana Iankovska, told AFP in Makhalivka village just southwest of Kyiv.

Another retiree who survived the strikes, Oleskandr, 64, said he had no faith in talks around a ceasefire.

“We don’t need talks, but weapons, a lot of weapons to stop them (the Russians). Because Russia understands only force, nothing else,” he said.

– Major prisoner exchange –

Russia said Sunday it had exchanged another 303 Ukrainian prisoners of war for the same number of Russian soldiers held by Kyiv — the last phase of the prisoner swap agreed during talks between the two sides in Istanbul on May 16.

Russia and Ukraine had over three days “carried out the exchange of 1,000 people for 1,000 people”, the defence ministry said.

Zelensky confirmed the swap was complete.

Both sides received 390 people in the first stage on Friday and 307 in the second stage on Saturday.

Russia has signalled it will send Ukraine its terms for a peace settlement after the exchange, without saying what those terms would be.

– Diplomatic push –

US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated the two countries for the swap.

“This could lead to something big,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s efforts to broker a ceasefire in Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II have so far been unsuccessful, despite his pledge to rapidly end the fighting.

An AFP reporter saw some of the formerly captive Ukrainian soldiers arrive at a hospital in the northern Chernigiv region, emaciated but smiling and waving to crowds waiting outside.

“It’s simply crazy. Crazy feelings,” 31-year-old Konstantin Steblev, a soldier, told AFP Friday as he stepped back onto Ukrainian soil after three years in captivity.

One of the soldiers formerly held captive, 58-year-old Viktor Syvak, told AFP it was hard to express his emotional homecoming.

Captured in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, he had been held for 37 months and 12 days.

“It’s impossible to describe. I can’t put it into words. It’s very joyful,” he said.

