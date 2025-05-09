Chief Edwin Clark’s life, legacy honoured in special documentary by First News

Chief Edwin Clark

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A special two-part documentary to honour the life and legacy of renowned Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, will begin airing this weekend. Produced by First News, the documentary celebrates his contributions to Nigeria’s peace, unity, and development. It will premiere on Arise News on Sunday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. and will also be available on First News TV’s YouTube channel.

Dr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Publisher and CEO of First News, stated that the first part of the 30-minute documentary highlights Chief Clark’s journey to greatness through education, determination, and resilience despite significant challenges. It includes powerful testimonials of his bravery in standing up for what is right, even in the face of threats.

The second part of the documentary captures Chief Clark’s ideals, his passing, and the lasting lessons of his character and contributions to Nigeria.

Iworiso-Markson explained that the documentary was produced to preserve Chief Clark’s legacy for future generations, showcasing his impact and inspiring more leaders to follow his path of integrity and commitment to justice.

The project was supported by the Governors of Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States—Senator Douye Diri, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and Sir Siminalayi Fubara, respectively—as well as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Group CEO of Century Group, Ken Etete.

He also acknowledged the support of former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Bayelsa State Governor Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, elder statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali, members of PANDEF, INC, IYC, and the Clark family.