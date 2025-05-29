Chelsea set to land Liam Delap in £30m deal

Chelsea are close to finalising the signing of highly rated forward Liam Delap, with only formalities left to complete a long-term deal reportedly worth £30 million.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Thursday that Chelsea are ready to trigger Delap’s release clause, with final discussions between the club and the player’s camp nearly concluded.

The move is expected to be wrapped up in time for the striker to feature at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States later this month.

Romano wrote, “Chelsea are closing in on Liam Delap deal as details of the long term contract are being completed with his agents. Enzo Maresca appreciation + UCL football made the difference as Chelsea are set to activate £30m release clause. #CFC just wait for formal communication now.”

Delap, who scored 12 goals in 37 Premier League appearances under Kieran McKenna last season, has chosen Chelsea over a potential return to Manchester City. Despite holding a £40 million buy-back option, City opted not to re-sign the player following Ipswich Town’s relegation.

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca and the allure of UEFA Champions League football reportedly influenced Delap’s decision to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.