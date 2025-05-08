Chelsea ease past Djurgarden to reach Conference League final

Chelsea’s English midfielder #22 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (R) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with team mates during the UEFA Conference League semi-final second leg football match between Chelsea FC and Djurgardens IF at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Chelsea advanced to the final of the UEFA Conference League after a 1-0 win over Swedish side Djurgarden on Thursday sealed a 5-1 aggregate victory in their last-four tie.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck the only goal at Stamford Bridge late in the first half on a night 16-year-old Reggie Walsh became the youngest player to start a European game for Chelsea.

The Blues can become the first club to win all three of UEFA’s current competitions if they beat either two-time runners-up Fiorentina or Real Betis in Wroclaw on May 28.

Defender Marc Cucurella was the only player retained from the team that beat Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend as manager Enzo Maresca made sweeping changes to his line-up with an eye on Sunday’s crucial game at Newcastle.

The Italian has been criticised for his cautious tactics but he has fifth-placed Chelsea on course to qualify for the Champions League via a top-five finish in England.

Teenage midfielder Walsh made his debut off the bench in the 4-1 win in Stockholm a week ago as Chelsea seized control of the tie, but that result didn’t deter some 6,000 Djurgarden fans from making the trip to London for the second leg.

Dewsbury-Hall and Tyrique George forced saves from Djurgarden goalkeeper Jacob Rinne before the two Chelsea players combined to put the hosts in front in the 38th minute.

George threaded a pass through for Dewsbury-Hall who accelerated past a couple of defenders before sweeping in a crisp finish via the base of the post.

That goal killed off any remote hopes for Djurgarden, the first Swedish club to appear in a European semi-final since Gothenburg won the 1986-87 UEFA Cup.

Dewsbury-Hall had a chance to double his tally when he headed Malo Gusto’s cross straight at Rinne, but the visitors rarely threatened with the exception of a long-range shot from Daniel Stensson that was tipped over by Filip Jorgensen.

Chelsea haven’t won a major trophy since the 2021 Champions League, but they will be strong favourites to win their first silverware since Todd Boehly’s consortium took over from Roman Abramovich three years ago.