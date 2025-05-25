Chaos as Jigawa delegates disrupt Atiku, Obi coalition meeting

A high-level political coalition meeting featuring prominent figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi was thrown into turmoil after delegates from Jigawa State disrupted proceedings.

The meeting, held at the Abuja Continental Hotel and convened by the National Political Consultative Group (North), was abruptly interrupted following a heated disagreement regarding representation for Jigawa State.

Tensions flared when Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, introduced a delegate to speak on behalf of Jigawa. This move was met with immediate resistance, as several Jigawa delegates stormed the stage, vehemently rejecting the nominee and insisting they would not accept imposed representation.

The confrontation quickly escalated, prompting swift intervention from security personnel, including officers of the Nigerian Police Force, operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), and private security operatives. They formed a protective shield around key political figures, including Atiku, Obi, and Amaechi, to prevent further escalation.

Order was eventually restored after several tense minutes, following a series of interventions and appeals. In a bid to calm the situation, Mustapha Lamido—son of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido—alongside another agreed delegate, was selected to represent the state in the ongoing discussions.

The incident has sparked concerns over internal unity within the emerging coalition, which aims to forge a broad-based alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.