Champions League return more important than Europa League glory for Amorim

Manchester United’s Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim believes a return to the Champions League is even more important than winning his first trophy in charge of the Red Devils when they face Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Victory in Bilbao on May 21 will hand a lifeline to one of the struggling English giants by propelling them directly into the lucrative league phase of next season’s Champions League.

United and Tottenham sit just outside the Premier League relegation zone and the loser will miss out on European competition entirely next season.

A return to Europe’s elite tournament is estimated to be worth at least £70 million ($93 million) to United and would allow Amorim more resources to rebuild his squad.

“For me the Champions League is more important,” Amorim said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“For everything, to prepare the next season.

“We are supposed to be in the Champions League. Europa League here is not enough and you have to have that feeling here.

“The best way to help us to get to the top in a few years is the Champions League. It is not the title, the trophy.

“The most important thing is how this title could help us to get back to the top faster.”

A dramatic run to the final has salvaged a torrid start to Amorim’s time at Old Trafford.

Since taking charge in November, he has won just six of 25 Premier League games.

The Portuguese coach has at times been brutal in the assessment of his team, including labelling them the worst in the club’s history.

However, he rejected suggestions he could resign if United compound a miserable season with defeat in Spain.

“I cannot see the team having these results, especially in the Premier League, and see nothing and not take the responsibility,” added Amorim.

“It’s just that I have a clear idea of what to do. I understand the problems of the team, so I’m far from quitting.

“What I’m saying is that we need to perform. In the future we need to perform or else they will change us.”

Amorim confirmed reports that he will help fund travel for the families of his backroom staff to the final.

United have made swingeing cuts off the field in the year since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe bought a minority stake in the club, including 250 redundancies with up to 200 more to come.

Amorim said that negativity has played a part in United’s struggles this season but the Europa League offers the chance for a much-needed boost.

“This season has been really tough on everybody. The results and also the changes in the staff. You can feel it in our club.

“We had so many bad results in the Premier League, so the environment is tough at the moment. But I guarantee you that when we are preparing a game in the Europa League, the environment is a little bit different and you can feel the excitement.”