Ceezay Yung embarks on new musical journey with ELXR

By Adesina Wahab

ELXR Music Group has announced its latest signing, bringing on board the gifted and genre-fluid artist, Oladipupo Azeez Akorede, popularly known as Ceezay Yung.

Bringing together authenticity and innovation, Ceezay’s sound aligns seamlessly with ELXR’s commitment to spotlighting impactful talent.

Founder, ELXR, Daniel Adedokun said: “We’re proud to welcome Ceezay to the ELXR family. His originality and passion are inspiring.”

ELXR will support Ceezay with advanced production tools and a powerful promotional push to help realise his full potential.

“Being part of ELXR is a dream come true,” said Ceezay. “It’s more than music—it’s a movement.” To kick off the partnership, Ceezay’s debut 2-track single is now live, with exciting content and updates rolling out across ELXR’s digital platforms.

ELXR Music Group, is an independent powerhouse devoted to empowering artists and pushing creative boundaries across the global music landscape.