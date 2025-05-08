Catholics hail new pope’s emergence, distance Trump from process

Pope Leo XIV

The Justice Development Peace Commission (JDPC) of the Catholic Church, on Thursday, hailed the emergence of Pope Leo XIV as successor to the late Pope Francis and distanced the election process from U.S. President Donald Trump or any external influence.

The JDPC’ Badagry Deanery Executives, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the election of the new Pope, said that God has bestowed a leader on the Church.

JDPC’ is the social arm of the Church with a mandate to carry out social, humanitarian and enlightenment services to the public.

JDPC’s Badagry Deanery Chairman, Mr Onyema Onyekakeye, said that the choice of Pope Leo XIV conformed with laid-down tradition.

Onyekakeye said that it had absolutely nothing to do with President Donald Trump or any other external influence or person.

Similarly, JDPC’s St Peter and Paul Parish, Tedi Ojo Lagos State Chairman, Mr Joe Ahanna, said that the faithful were in gratitude to God for the enthronement of a new pope over the Church and the world.

“The Catholic Church is the most disciplined and organised institution in the world.

“It has her laid-down ways of doing things, and critical decisions like the selection of a new pope follow strictly known procedures and are subjected to the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

“We welcome and pray for the success of Pope Leo XIV as he leads the flock to divine transformation,” he said.

NAN reports that 133 cardinal electors returned to the Sistine Chapel on Thursday to elect a new pope after the first ballot on Wednesday failed to produce a new pope.

The emergence of Pope Leo XIV on Thursday ended weeks of a meticulous selection process for a pope and its characteristic suspense. (NAN)