Catholic priest shot, two others kidnapped in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Catholic Priest in Charge of St. John Quasi Parish Jimba, Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongu has been reportedly shot by suspected armed herdsmen along the deadly Makurdi – Naka road.

The priest was shot Saturday evening while on his way from Makurdi back to his duty post in Naka when he drove into an ambush by the armed herdsmen.

It was also gathered that two other occupants of the vehicle were abducted by the armed men and whisked away into the forest after they mistook the clergy for dead.

“Luckily security personnel got to the scene of the attack and rescued the Priest who had already lost so much blood, and took him to hospital where efforts are being made by medical personnel to stabilise him,” he said.

While confirming the incident in a statement, the Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Revd. Fr. Shima Ukpanya, called for prayers for his quickly recovery.

Part of the statement read: “I write on behalf the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Revd. Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, to inform and request for your prayers for the quick recovery of one of our Priests, Revd. Fr. Solomon Atongo who was attacked and shot this evening around Tyolaha, Makurdi-Naka Road, Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, by suspected terrorist herdsmen.

“Let us unite in prayer for God’s healing upon him as the medics try to stabilize him. May our Lady Mother of Perpetual Help intercede for us.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene could not be reached.