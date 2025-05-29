Cardoso wins African Banker of the Year Award

Cardoso

By Emma Ujah

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has been honoured as the Central Bank Governor of the Year at the prestigious 2025 African Banker Awards Gala held on Wednesday, May 28, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The award, presented by African Banker magazine, recognises Cardoso’s bold and strategic leadership in driving critical monetary and regulatory reforms that have successfully restored stability and confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

In a statement, the Awards Committee praised the CBN under Cardoso’s stewardship for implementing key policy measures aimed at stabilising the naira, improving transparency in the foreign exchange market, and re-establishing policy credibility. These reforms have laid a strong foundation for long-term macroeconomic resilience and renewed investor confidence in the country.

Dr. Nkiru Balonwu, Adviser to the Governor on Stakeholder Engagement and Strategic Communication, accepted the award on Cardoso’s behalf. She was accompanied by the Bank’s Director of Monetary Policy, Dr. Victor Oboh; Director of Banking Supervision, Dr. Olubukola Akinwumi; and Monetary Policy Committee member, Dr. Aloysius Uche Ordu.

The organisers stated, “This award reflects the Committee’s recognition of Governor Cardoso’s recent achievements and the Central Bank’s critical role in addressing market imbalances and repositioning Nigeria’s economy for sustainable growth.”

Now in its 19th year, the African Banker Awards are organised by African Banker magazine in partnership with the African Development Bank Group. The annual event gathers senior government officials, banking executives, and leaders of development finance institutions from across Africa to celebrate outstanding contributions to the continent’s financial sector.