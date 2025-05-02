Canon, WISCAR partner to drive female representation in imaging, print fields

Canon Central and North Africa, CCNA, and Women in Successful Careers, WISCAR, have said women need to be supported in the imaging and print sectors through targeted training and mentorship.

Both organisations said hands-on opportunities would encourage women’s career advancement and inclusion.

They stated this while announcing the launch of the second season of ‘Women Who Empower’ initiative, focused on empowering and developing professional women in Nigeria and beyond.

The programme, which aligned with the 2025 International Women’s Day themed: ‘Accelerate Action,’ would reflect a shared commitment to creating equitable access for women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

Commenting on this development, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa, Somesh Adukia, emphasised the company’s focus on impact through partnerships.

He said: “Empowering women with relevant tools, mentorship and training not only strengthens the creative sector but drives broader economic growth. This partnership with WISCAR represents our continued investment in people and purpose.”

WISCAR’s Founder and Chairperson, Amina Oyagbola, noted that the initiative would support the organisation’s longstanding mission to mentor and support professional women.

She said: “Collaborations like this are crucial in opening up new frontiers for women across industries. By equipping them with skills and visibility, we’re contributing to a more inclusive and productive society.”

Meanwhile, the launch ceremony was held at Hive by Zen — a newly opened studio by Canon ambassador Emmanuel Oyeleke — and was attended by 20 ladies who will be part of the programme in Season 2, alongside representatives from both organizations.

Notably, Canon’s ‘Women Who Empower’ programme is part of its broader ‘Future of People’ initiative, focused on inclusion, diversity and sustainability across Africa.

The second season builds on the momentum of the inaugural edition, expanding its reach and reinforcing the importance of representation and access within the creative economy.