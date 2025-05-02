Canelo Álvarez Joins 1win as a New Brand Ambassador Amid His Pursuit to Reclaim Super Middleweight Supremacy

1win, a global iGaming brand, has announced a new partnership with boxing superstar Canelo Álvarez. The news comes as Álvarez gets ready to face undefeated contender William Scull in a bout for the IBF super middleweight title.



Canelo Álvarez already holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts. A win over Scull would make him reclaim the IBF belt and become the undisputed champion in his division.



With this deal, 1win steps into Canelo’s corner not just as a sponsor but as a long-term partner. Both sides say the partnership is built on shared values like discipline, performance, and pushing limits in sport.



“When we talk about champions, we talk about people like Saul Álvarez! A fighter who went from a farm near Guadalajara to the absolute top of world boxing. 60 wins, titles in four weight divisions—and still hungry for more. A legend in and out of the ring—and now, the official ambassador of 1win,” said the owner and CEO of 1win in his statement posted on Telegram . “Not just because he’s a legend, but because his mindset—focus, discipline, drive—is exactly what we believe in. The fight on May 3 will mark a new chapter in his journey—and I’m proud that we’ll be writing it together.”



Álvarez himself shared his excitement about the new collaboration on his social media, saying, “I am proud to announce my official partnership with 1win—a global brand established for champions. Just like in boxing, success takes focus, strategy, and passion—and 1win brings that same winning energy. Get ready for exclusive content, exciting challenges, and big surprises. Let’s take the ultimate gaming to the next level—together with 1win!”



Álvarez joins 1win’s growing roster of global ambassadors, including cricket star David Warner and actor Johnny Sins. Earlier in April 2025, the brand collaborated with MMA icon Conor McGregor, reaffirming its commitment to engaging with the world’s top talents across sports and entertainment.



Founded in 2016, 1win is an international holding specializing in sports betting, online gaming, and casinos. Operating under a Curaçao license, with additional local regulations in several Latin American and African markets. 1win is recognized for its offerings and active support of traditional sports, esports, and charity initiatives.



