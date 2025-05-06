CAN to President Tinubu: End killings in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to take urgent and deliberate measures to put an end to the attacks and killings in Benue State.

The Association expressed concern over the lack of a solution to the ongoing violence in the state and other parts of the country, urging the government to fulfill its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the call on Tuesday in Makurdi, when he led a delegation of Christian leaders on a condolence visit to the government and people of Benue State following the recent armed herdsmen killings.

Represented by the Vice President, Rev. Stephen Baba, the delegation expressed their sympathy with the state government and citizens affected by the ongoing violence.

Rev. Baba said, “We are deeply concerned that no solution has been found to end the killings in Benue State. We are calling on President Bola Tinubu to take deliberate action to stop the killings.”

He further stated that the killings in Benue and other states are a test of the government’s ability and willingness to end the violence.

In addition to the condolence visit, the delegation donated relief materials to those displaced by the violence, aiming to alleviate their suffering.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, thanked the Christian leaders for their support, noting that the government and people of Benue State greatly appreciated the gesture.

The Governor lamented the state’s struggle with an “asymmetric warfare,” where attackers strike and vanish without a trace, but assured that the state would not surrender to the criminals.

Governor Alia also revealed that President Tinubu had dispatched the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Chief of Naval Staff to the state within a two-week period to address the security challenges.

He urged Christian leaders to continue praying for the state as the administration works to provide effective and purposeful leadership.