Businessman petitions IGP over alleged economic sabotage, land-grabbing in Ondo

By Innocent Anaba

A businessman, Mr Olufemi Fasehun, has raised the alarm over alleged plot of economic sabotage and land grabbing carried out by three persons in Ondo town, Ondo State, against him.

In the petition addressed to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, the Police Service Commission, PSC, and the Attorney General of the Federation, Fasehun alleged that the trio illegally invaded, sold and destroyed economic trees mainly palm trees valued in millions of naira on a parcel of land in Ondo town.

The land, he said, is co-owned by himself, Ambassador Orobola Fasehun, and the late Dr. Frederick Fasehun, the founder of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC.

He said: “These individuals are parading fake documents and falsely claiming ownership of the land as part of a family inheritance.

“They are not members of our family and have no legal claim to the property they are currently trespassing on and attempting to sell.”

He warned the public against dealing with the suspects, urging those who may have purchased land from them to immediately demand refund, adding: “Only a criminal would destroy millions worth of palm trees just to sell the land. It’s pure sabotage.”

More troubling, according to Mr. Fasehun, is an alleged attempt by certain police officers attached to the Assistant Inspector General, AIG, Zone 17 office in Akure to subvert the course of justice.

He accused the officers of working in connivance with the land grabbers to frustrate an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police.

According to him, “As soon as the CP’s office began proper investigations and moved to apprehend the suspects, they ran to the AIG’s office where they found cover,” he claimed.

Fasehun insists that the move was a deliberate ploy to force the transfer of the case away from honest investigation.

He describes the conduct as a dangerous precedent that empowers criminality, lamenting a recurring pattern in Ondo State, where land grabbers allegedly manipulate law enforcement officers to evade justice.

Calling on IGP Kayode Egbetokun for urgent intervention, Mr. Fasehun demanded that the case be returned to the CP’s office for unbiased and diligent investigation, culminating in the prosecution of anyone found culpable.

He also pleaded with the newly appointed AIG, whom he described as “a man of integrity,” to clean up remnants of corrupt influence within the Zone 17 command.

The Ondo State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement on the allegations.