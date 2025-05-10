Business reality TV show, ‘The Next Titan’ returns

By Benjamin Njoku

The search for The Next Titan’ is currently ongoing as Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneurial reality TV show The Next Titan’ headlined by Sifax Group. Lifemate Furnitures, Nikky Taurus, and Arik Air returns with the 10th season in style.

‘The Next Titan’ is a 10-week entrepreneurial reality TV show, aimed at igniting the entrepreneurial spirit of young Nigerians.

Themed “The Unconventional,” the innovative show gives opportunity to young aspiring entrepreneurs, who can think outside the box and showcase their innovative business ideas to battle against one another for a grand prize of N50 million. The race began with the Abuja auditions, which had a plethora of contestants in attendance. The audition was very tough as the audition judges, Ms. Victoria Mamza, Mr. Ronald Ajiboye, and Mr. Chucks Iwunoh, did not spare the contestants. The goal still remains the search for that entrepreneur who is unconventional. Port Harcourt was the next stop, as the search for that creative entrepreneur who has all it takes to be the Next Titan continued. The audition was held at the popular Hotel Presidential. The Enugu audition was conducted online and contestants showed up in their numbers despite the challenge faced by the organizers following the Federal Government’s decision to ground the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, citing maintenance reasons. The Lagos audition, held at the Lagos Travel Inn, Ikeja, was the last stop for the physical auditions as the search for the Next Titan Season 10 progressed.

During the audition, the Head of Marketing at Betano, Mr. Olusesan Olukoya, encouraged the contestants to seize the opportunity presented to them to be the best at what they do, even as they compete to become the Next Titan. He added that Betano is not just their one-stop shop for gaming

Meanwhile, over 50 contestants have been selected to make it to the Next Titan boot camp, where only 20 will make it to the Next Titan house as the race for who will be the Next Titan continues to gather momentum.