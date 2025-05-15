Otunba Gbenga Daniel addressing engineering students during Kresta Laurel’s 35th anniversary in Lagos.

Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Chairman of Kresta Laurel Limited, has emphasized the need to start building a successor generation of engineers in Nigeria as part of efforts to ensure sustainable national development.

The former Governor of Ogun State and current Senator representing Ogun East district said this at an interactive session organized by Kresta Laurel Limited as part of its 35th anniversary celebration.

The event, held at the company’s corporate headquarters in Maryland, Lagos, brought together engineering undergraduates from three tertiary institutions in Lagos State.

“We need to start building successor generation,” Senator Daniel said, explaining that the interactive session was organized to expose undergraduates to what the company is doing so they can develop interest in the engineering profession.

He noted that this approach is crucial for developing the next generation of Nigerian engineers who would continue to drive innovation and growth in the sector.

Speaking further, Senator Daniel called on the Federal Government to support local industries to compete with foreign companies that are being supported and subsidized from their home countries.

“The challenges local manufacturers face in Nigeria is that they provide practically all amenities for themselves, electricity, water, etc. yet the companies are slammed with multiple taxes,” he lamented.

The senator also expressed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bold reforms on economy, Nigeria First initiatives, and the tax reforms, which he noted would hopefully grow local entrepreneurs’ confidence in the country and assist businesses to grow and thrive.

The interactive training program, which was organized for engineering undergraduates of the University of Lagos, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, and the Lagos State University on Thursday, underscores Kresta Laurel’s unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical industry experience while investing in Nigeria’s engineering future.

“For 35 years, Kresta Laurel has maintained its position as a trailblazer in Nigeria’s engineering sector by consistently investing in knowledge development,” said Engr. Dideolu Falobi, while presenting the company’s landmark history and scorecards to the students.

“This initiative represents our dedication to nurturing young engineering talent and equipping them with practical skills needed to excel in the industry,” he said.

The comprehensive training program included sessions on the rich history of Kresta Laurel Limited presented by the Managing Director of the company, Engr. Dideolu Falobi, while former Commissioner for Finance in Ogun State, Mr. Kehinde Sogunle delivered a lecture on leadership.

Additionally, Mr. Sunkanmi Adegorite, Executive Director of Sales, took the students through a crucial session on fire safety and prevention, while the company’s HSE Officer, Habib Lukman, shared valuable insights on health, safety, and environment best practices in the engineering industry.

According to some of the student participants, “the program has offered invaluable insights into real-world engineering applications while connecting with industry professionals who provided mentorship and guidance on career development opportunities.”

Since its inception in 1990, Kresta Laurel Limited has established itself as Nigeria’s foremost engineering company with distinctive competence in electro-mechanical systems.

The company has built an impressive portfolio specializing in elevators and lifts, overhead travelling cranes and hoists, industrial uninterruptible power systems (UPS), welding machines, data centre enclosures, building maintenance units (cleaning cradles), and mobile shelving systems.

Under the visionary leadership of Otunba Engr. Gbenga Daniel, FNSE, FAEng, FIOD, Kresta Laurel has maintained exceptional standards of technical expertise and service delivery across various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

At 35, Kresta Laurel Limited has also unveiled new products and established various initiatives throughout the year, reinforcing the company’s position as an industry leader committed to corporate social responsibility and sustainable growth.

